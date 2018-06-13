Logan County woman arrested on drug charges

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Logan County woman on numerous drug charges.

Logan County deputies say just before midnight on Monday, Deputy Cody Fox initiated a traffic stop on a silver Dodge Ram that ran his vehicle off the roadway.

Authorities say they were given consent to search the vehicle, leading them to find the passenger, 25-year-old Tarah Reed in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Reed is being held on a five-thousand-dollar bond in the Logan County Detention Center.

