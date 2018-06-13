Riverview at Hobson Grove teaching manners in camp

When most of us were kids, we were taught manners and the golden rule.

"Treat others the way you would want to be treated."

One local summer camp is teaching kids in the community both in a hands on way.

This camp is being hosted by the Riverview at Hobson Grove.

It's called, "Timeless Manners Camp."

Starting yesterday and ending Friday, kids 7-11 years old are learning their manners.

There are currently 12 kids participating in the camp, one from Nashville who traveled to be in the camp.

On Tuesday they learned introductions and polite conversation.

Today they're learning good sportsmanship and technology etiquette.

That's because kids are exposed to phones and computers earlier than older generations ever were.

The campers will also sign a technology contract with do's and don'ts, in an effort to prevent online bullying.

We spoke with the Executive Director of the Hobson House, Brooke Peterson.

She says kids have to face what the real world offers so quickly.

That's why it's vital to educate kids with knowledge and kindness even earlier.

On Friday, there will be a graduation meal for the kids to demonstrate what they've learned.

Also, several former teachers and librarians make up the volunteers who are helping all week.

Brooke says if there are any adults interested in taking a class, to contact the Hobson House.

Their number is 270-843-5565.

For more information on the camp or other events, click here.