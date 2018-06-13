Kentucky Parks and Recreation to receive additional funding - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky Parks and Recreation to receive additional funding

Kentucky -

According to Associated Press, The Parks and Recreation, in Kentucky, will receive a large sum of money in funding.

Just under one million dollars will be distributed to Kentucky, for the land and water conservation fund, from revenues available through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. The funding comes from Outer Continental Shelf Lease Revenues, and is part of $61.6 million being distributed across the nation.

Rogers say the grants will help preserve land and water, and improve the quality of life by allowing more recreational options. 

He says the funding goes toward improving areas like campgrounds, hiking trails and playgrounds.

