Grandmother charged in 2 year old's disappearance

According to the Associated Press, a Kentucky Sheriff says the grandmother of the 2-year-old girl, who went missing, will be charged in connection with the toddler's 32-hour disappearance last week.

Campbell's granddaughter, Charlee Campbell, was found alive Friday evening, after disappearing early Thursday from her grandparents' home. Tinnell says he's still investigating theories about what happened to the child in that 32-hour window.

But even without a firm theory, he says Beth Campbell should face charges as she was supposed to be looking after the girl. It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.

Charlee Campbell is currently in the custody of child protective services.