Man charged in murder of teenager at party

19-year-old Tyler Jones who was accused of shooting a 15-year-old girl in Louisville has been charged with murder. Peyton Hurt was shot at a party on Saturday night and was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday. Yesterday, the judge dropped the 1st degree assault charge and added the murder charge after Hurt was taken off life support. Jones' fiance, Alexis Johnson, is also charged with hindering apprehension in this case. Jones' preliminary hearing will be Thursday at 10 a.m. and his fiance's arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.