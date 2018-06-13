Man charged in murder of teenager at party - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Man charged in murder of teenager at party

Posted: Updated:
Louisville, KY -

19-year-old Tyler Jones who was accused of shooting a 15-year-old girl in Louisville has been charged with murder. Peyton Hurt was shot at a party on Saturday night and was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday. Yesterday, the judge dropped the 1st degree assault charge and added the murder charge after Hurt was taken off life support. Jones' fiance, Alexis Johnson, is also charged with hindering apprehension in this case. Jones' preliminary hearing will be Thursday at 10 a.m. and his fiance's arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.