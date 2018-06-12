Former Barren County Judge Executive to lead the Kentucky Labor Cabinet

A former Barren County Judge Executive is Governor Matt Bevin's pick to lead the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.

David Dickerson will be responsible for coordinating and promoting positive working relationships between labor and industry while enforcing state labor laws.

For the past two and half years, Dickerson has served as Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet, and from 1994 to 1999, he was Barren County's Judge Executive. Dickerson is also a WKU grad.

Mike Nemes, who has served as acting Secretary of the Labor Cabinet since Derrick Ramsey's move to the education and workforce development cabinet, will return to his prior role as deputy secretary.