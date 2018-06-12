Glasgow City Council approves first reading of 2018-2019 budget - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Glasgow City Council approves first reading of 2018-2019 budget

Barren County, KY -

City council members in Glasgow voted 9-1 to approve the first reading of the 2018-2019 budget, which totals just over 21.4 million dollars. 

The budget total is greater than last year's budget by a little more than a half a million dollars. Some highlights of the budget include 2 million dollars in pension contributions, 600 thousand dollars for a new fire truck and another 600 thousand for closing a landfill cell.

The second reading of the budget will take place at the next council meeting later this month. 

