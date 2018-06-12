Emergency communications tower knocked down by storm in Metcalfe - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Emergency communications tower knocked down by storm in Metcalfe County

Metcalfe County, KY -

Strong winds knocked down a 100-foot emergency communications tower in Metcalfe County late yesterday afternoon. 

According to Metcalfe County Emergency Management Chief Emory Kidd, the tower located on highway 1048 collapsed around 4:30.

The good news is that the county utilizes two other communications towers, so no one should be alarmed and 911 is still operational. Kidd tells us a temporary set up should also be in place by midnight tonight.

Kidd says the county is in talks with its insurance company about replacing the tower with a new one, which would take about three days to install. 

