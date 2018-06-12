Bowling Green man arrested for DUI facing additional charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

A Bowling Green man already on his way to jail for DUI is facing additional charges after police say he struck a nurse and kicked another hospital employee. 

29-year-old Tremayne Ellis is charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, menacing and assault. On Monday night, Bowling Green Police responded to the Lee Pointe apartment complex after a caller claimed Ellis was driving his truck at a high rate of speed through the complex.

According to the arrest report, when police made contact with Ellis, he could hardly stand and there was a strong odor of alcohol. He was then placed in custody after police say he refused to comply with a sobriety test. 

Police say he then became belligerent and was transported to the Medical Center where he refused to stop screaming. That's when, according to the arrest report, he threatened an officer, struck a nurse in the arm and kicked another hospital employee in the stomach. 

Tonight, Ellis is out of the hospital and behind bars inside the Warren County Detention Center. 

