BG woman charged in hit-and-run of 15 year old female

BG woman charged in hit-and-run of 15 year old female

A Bowling Green woman has been charged with two felonies in connection to that hit and run which occurred Friday night in the city.

Bowling Green police say Alexis Denise Ogles, 28, confessed to striking a Jada Rigsby, 15, who was walking on Industrial Drive. Ogles has been charged with assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to police, Ogles told officers she was looking down at her cell phone when the collision occurred.

Police say they received a tip from someone who had heard about the incident on the news and social media, and ultimately led them to Ogles vehicle.

Police also say they have video evidence of the vehicle near the place of the crime and time.

15-year-old Jada Rigsby remains hospitalized. She's listed in critical, but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tonight, Ogles remains locked up in the Warren County Regional Jail.

