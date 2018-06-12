Coin flip determines nominee in a Logan County primary

Heads or tails? This morning, a coin flip determined who will be the democratic nominee for Logan County’s Fifth District Magistrate.

County Clerk Scottie Harper explains, “Kentucky Statute 118.425 states that if two or more candidates get tie votes in the May primary, that we shall, as a Board of Elections in the county, we shall do some type of coin toss or straw pull.”

Boyce Coles and Berry Perkins both received 193 votes a piece in the primary election.

“It was actually 190 [votes],” Coles says, “and then three absentee [votes] on each one, so we tied twice. We’re in triple overtime today.”

With officials and the public as witnesses, two pieces of paper with “heads” or “tails” written on them were placed into separate envelopes and shuffled.

As Boyce Coles’ last name comes first in alphabetical order, he had the pick of the envelopes and then Clerk Harper flipped a never-been-used silver dollar for the tie-breaker.

It lands on tails and Cole open’s his envelope to see the matching written word.

Coles is named the democratic nominee for Logan County Fifth Distract Magistrate.

“Ordinarily, in the rule of flipping, you pick heads,” Coles says, “but this time I wasn’t picking. I’ll do something with it, I’ll probably frame this one [coin]. I’ll probably wait until after November to see how that one goes though.”

Coles will go on to run against Republican Robert Chyle in November, but his campaign won’t be based on luck—he has his eyes on the seat.

“I intend to work at again just as hard as I did the first time,” Coles says, “I’ll just go right back out there with the people.”

The sitting Fifth District Magistrate, Republican Jo Orange, announced earlier this year that she would not seek a fifth consecutive term on the Logan Fiscal Court.

Instead, she plans to focus on family.