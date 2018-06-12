Florida man shoots his children, girlfriends children, and police officer

Police in Orlando, Florida say Gary Lindsey Jr. killed his two children, and his girlfriend's two children before taking his own life Monday night.

Investigators say Lindsey barricaded himself inside this apartment Sunday, following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. They had direct and indirect contact with him until 9 pm Monday, when swat officers entered the home and found Lindsey and the children deceased. Witnesses describe the scene; "we saw from the window it was with blood on his face. I think he was shot somewhere in the face, it was horrible."

Police say during the hostage situation, Lindsey also shot Orlando Police officer, Kevin Valencia.

Police Chief John Mina, Orlando Police Department said "he remains in critical condition, so we're still asking for your thoughts and prayers for him as well."

Seen in multiple mugshots, Lindsey was a convicted felon on supervised probation for an arson conviction.

The children ranged in age from 1 to 11.