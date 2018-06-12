Inmates flood the Kentucky Police Chief's office - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Inmates flood the Kentucky Police Chief's office

Posted: Updated:
Louisville, KY -

Inmates housed in an aging lockup flooded a Kentucky Police chief's office with sewage by flushing jumpsuits and shredded bedding down the toilets. 

A week after the wastewater overflow, more repairs are needed before Louisville Metro Chief, Steve Conrad, can use his office again. Police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay tells news outlets he's using another work space in the meantime.

The June 5 flooding was revealed during a Metro Council Budget hearing Monday. The inmates were in a 1950's era lockup above police headquarters that was initially closed a decade ago because it didn't meet safety standards. But more recently, jail officials moved in about 35 security prisoners because the main jail is overcrowded. 

Those inmates have since been moved and replaced with other minimum security inmates.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.