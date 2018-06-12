Yoga restores the lives of two Bowling Green residents

There are many benefits to the practice of yoga.

Relaxation, peace of mind and comfort.

But for two locals living in Bowling Green, it's become more than that.

It's a chance at youth a second time around, and a life they deserve.

Pain free.

Evelyn Lucas is 70-years-old and from North Carolina.

Lucas has had seven surgeries in four years and battles cancer every day.

She also couldn't walk without a cane at one point.

After three years of yoga, she now no longer needs her cane and is halfway through chemo and beating cancer.

The confidence, energy and strength her newfound activity brings has given her a new perspective on life.

Ever since discovering Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave, she hasn't gone without her yoga sessions.

Lucas is not the only one whose life was bettered by yoga.

During yesterday's deep relaxation session, Robert Estaver joined Lucas for some meditation.

Estaver is a Marine Corp and Vietnam Veteran, who suffered pain in his back and legs after a back operation.

He originally sought the Salt Cave, but was introduced to Thai yoga by Susan Polk, an Instructor and Owner at Be Happy.

Ever since taking Thai yoga courses, he'll tell you he can spring through a parking lot now.

His wife approves, and encourages his participation in yoga.

Estaver also mentions he wishes more men would do yoga.

He hopes men stop worrying about what others think of them doing yoga.

"If it helps me, I don't care what others think. I'm my own man. I don't worry about that kind of stuff."

Wise advice from someone who endured far worse during his time in boot camp.

Both Lucas and Estaver are examples that making no excuses allows you to get everything out of life.

If you have any interest in yoga sessions and the benefits, visit Be Happy Yoga's website here.

Be on the lookout, you'll see me there doing yoga classes too.

Really soon.