Cave City approves new city budget - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Cave City approves new city budget

Posted: Updated:
Glasgow, KY -

According to the Glasgow Daily Times, Cave City's budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year was approved last night. The budget consists of a $391,000 balance, and an estimated revenue of 1.8 million. They also determined $800,000 for the convention center. Councilman Gary Hogan, chair of the city's finance committee, said the budget is the best the city has had. Unfortunately, the city has had to cut back on giving raises to city employees. According to Mayor Dwayne Hatcher, the city's revenues are down, especially revenue generated by the regulatory license fee.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.