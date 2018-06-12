Cave City approves new city budget

According to the Glasgow Daily Times, Cave City's budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year was approved last night. The budget consists of a $391,000 balance, and an estimated revenue of 1.8 million. They also determined $800,000 for the convention center. Councilman Gary Hogan, chair of the city's finance committee, said the budget is the best the city has had. Unfortunately, the city has had to cut back on giving raises to city employees. According to Mayor Dwayne Hatcher, the city's revenues are down, especially revenue generated by the regulatory license fee.