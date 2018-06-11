Bowling Green sports community mourns a loss

The Bowling Green Community lost a beloved friend over the weekend.

Local high school sports photographer Paul Gray collapsed at the KHSAA Boy's Baseball State Championships and was later taken to the hospital where he passed away.

There was an outpouring of support and mourning on social media over the weekend as many members of the sports community reflected upon the loss of a man who truly cared about the people he interacted with.

A visitation for Gray will be held Thursday at noon at Bowling Green High School.