Justify returns to Kentucky

Justify returns to Kentucky

Louisville, KY -

Triple Crown Winner Justify returned to Kentucky today after winning big this weekend.

Justify flew into Louisville Monday from New York, where he won the triple crown at Belmont Stakes Saturday. 3-year-old Justify is the thirteenth horse to earn the coveted triple crown. The horse earned his team a total of 2 point 94 million dollars in prize money for all three legs of the triple crown.

He returned to Churchill Downs, where he will stay for a week and then go home to Santa Anita Park in California.

