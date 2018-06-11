Bell County bus driver accused of inappropriately touching a female student

Kentucky State Police say a former Bell County school bus driver accused of inappropriately touching a female student on several occasions has been arrested.

68-year-old David Deitsch was charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He's accused of inappropriately touching the student while she was getting on and off the bus. School officials contacted troopers to report a sexual abuse complaint involving Deitsch. Troopers say an investigation began May 3rd. The Bell County School District suspended him, and he later resigned.

Deitsch is being held on a $250,000 bond, and it is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Troopers say they are continuing to investigate.