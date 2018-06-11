Police searching for answers following suspected hit-and-run on Bowling Green juvenile

Bowling Green Police are searching for answers following a suspected hit-and-run accident late Friday evening.

Police say Jada Rigsby, 15, was walking home Friday evening when she was struck by a vehicle and left for officials to find a ditch.

Public Information Officer for the Bowling Green Police Department, Ronnie Ward says, “right now at this very moment, our detective our working this case. They’re trying to locate any video evidence that may be associated with her being struck, maybe showing her, maybe showing a vehicle or something, anything that will give them a clue.”

Police believe she was struck around 8:45 p-m.

Over half-an-hour later, they located the 15-year-old unconscious and severely injured off the roadway in the 3000 block of Industrial Drive.

Jada was transported to the medical center and then flown to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

One of Jada’s aunts, Alice Rigsby, spoke to us on the way to Vanderbilt University Monday evening, expressing, “it’s worse seeing it than knowing what’s wrong with her. You see that child laying there and knowing that somebody left her on the side of the road, its just hard to explain, you really can’t put it into words.”

Alice says that she is suffering from multiple broken bones and swelling of the brain, as well as highly sedated, on a feeding tube and ventilator.

As authorities try to find who did this, they ask for your help.

“We need to try and place a vehicle there and put a timeline together and just determine how this all occurred,” Officer Ward says.

Her Aunt Alice pleads the same message— “this is a 15-year-old child that someone left and if anyone has any information at all that they think might help, contact the Bowling Green Police Department.”

You can contact the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4244.