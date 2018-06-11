WKU Football: Tops add three non-conference games to future home slate

WKU Football has added four future non-conference games to the schedule, including three games to be played at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, the program announced on Monday.

The Hilltoppers will play a home-and-home series with Liberty beginning on Sept. 19, 2020 which completes WKU’s six-game home slate and overall schedule for that season. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., home of the Flames, who begin their inaugural FBS season in 2018, for a game on Sept. 6, 2025. The 2020 matchup will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.

WKU will also host UT-Martin in a single game to open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 in addition to welcoming back Houston Baptist to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Sept. 9, 2023. The Hilltoppers and Skyhawks played each year from 1997-2000, including the final two as members of the Ohio Valley Conference, but have not played since. WKU is 4-0 all-time vs. UTM.

The Huskies from Houston Baptist made their inaugural trip to Bowling Green during the 2016 campaign, falling to WKU 50-3.

With the addition of these three home games, the Hilltoppers’ non-conference schedules are complete through 2021 and include six home games in each of the next three seasons, including a visit from Indiana out of the Big Ten Conference in 2021.