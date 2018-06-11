Public Theatre of Kentucky kicks off Cosmic Camp

The kids are out of school and the sun is out.

Which means summer camps are filling up.

One camp in Bowling Green is unlike the rest though, mixing a science fiction theme, with reality.

This week is also their summer camp kickoff.

Also called their "Cosmic Camp."

Where kids not only learn acting skills for theater, but taught lessons in "acting right" in real life.

That's at the Public Theater of Kentucky, who every year does a summer camp session.

This week it's for kids 6-12 years old.

Kids come in and learn the aspects of theater.

Things like monologue, dialogue, what it takes to be an actor, sound, lighting and much more.

Kids are also given important lessons in life.

Such as being on time to camp, respecting other campers and participating in camp activities.

This year's theme is science fiction.

We spoke to the Lead Counselor of the camp, Meaghan Ritchie.

She says there's great importance in giving kids an appreciation of theater and life etiquette.

Something that gives her an out of this world feeling.

"It teaches acceptance and diversity, and I think that's so important especially with how the world is and how everything's going."

She adds, "It teaches them to be unique and that it's okay to be who they're meant to be."

Meaghan also tells us the kids are preparing a showcase for this Friday.

They'll write, direct and choreograph the entire performance.

Showcasing to their parents everything they've learned.