Bowling Green man pocket dials 911 while burglarizing local school

A Bowling Green man accused of committing a burglary, pocket dialed 911 during the act and stayed on the line for around 30 minutes.

Police say they responded to Greenwood High School around 12:30 Saturday morning after hearing multiple individuals talking on the line and noises as if someone was trying to break into something.

Once on the scene, they found 20-year-old David Rodriguez hiding behind a bush.

After being notified his number matched the 911 pocket dial, police say he admitted to being the "lookout" while three other men broke into the baseball field concession stand, reportedly stealing a Yeti cup and some baseball caps before running off.

Officers say they observed minor damage to the door frame, significant damage to the cash register, and accuse Rodrguez of intentionally defacing property.

The 20-year-old is charged with 3rd degree burglary and 1st degree criminal mischief.