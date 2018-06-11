Two Glasgow men facing numerous drug charges

Two Glasgow men are behind bars, facing numerous drug charges.

According to Glasgow Police, officers responded to a complaint of a domestic disturbance on McGragh Avenue. Once inside, police say they found meth, clonazepam and drug paraphernalia. 34-year-old Benjamin Duval and 33-year-old James Duval were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Both are being held tonight in the Barren County Jail.