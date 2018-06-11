Two Glasgow men facing numerous drug charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Two Glasgow men facing numerous drug charges

Posted: Updated:
Glasgow, KY -

Two Glasgow men are behind bars, facing numerous drug charges.

According to Glasgow Police, officers responded to a complaint of a domestic disturbance on McGragh Avenue. Once inside, police say they found meth, clonazepam and drug paraphernalia. 34-year-old Benjamin Duval and 33-year-old James Duval were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor. 

Both are being held tonight in the Barren County Jail.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.