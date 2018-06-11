Students raise money by selling tiny houses in Kentucky

The public is invited to bid on tiny houses designed and constructed by students in eastern Kentucky school districts.

The 'Building it Forward' project sponsored by the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative (KVEC), helps students interested in learning skills for a real-world vocation.

The completed homes are auctioned and the money re-invested to complete a new tiny house each year.

All houses went on display for the public on Friday. The auction end date is June 30 after which, buyers will have 15 days to pick up their homes.

Each school participating in the project, will have a base $15,000 and 80% of the dollar amount above the final auction bid to build a new house in the next school year.