Living Well: Pool Safety Technology

Summer is almost here and local pools are starting to fill up, but with the excitement of the water comes danger.

"One of the things that's the most heartbreaking to hear is I only looked away for a second and they drown."

That's a phrase mom of three Tiffany Sartin knows all too well after a close call she had when her son was just three.

"He had gotten just a little away from me and slipped and I had turned my head for a second and he was I guess practically drowning and the lifeguard didn't notice and I was in my jeans and I jumped in the pool to save him."

And while thankfully her son was unharmed ---emergency room physician Dr. Graham Snyder knows that's not always the outcome.

"Drowning kills more young children in the United States than anything else it's the number one cause of traumatic death in children under the age of five."

That's why the wake-med doctor created a company and product that can help eliminate that statistic.

"Seal innovations make a wearable technology that protects children from drowning, what it does is when children wear the band it notifies the lifeguards and the parents instantaneously of their status."

"If a child is under water for too long it sets off strobes and sirens to let them know there is a need for a rescue."

On Tuesday the twin rivers YMCA in New Bern announced that they have ordered 60 of these seal swim safe bands that will soon be used in their pools.

"Just the peace of mind for a parent, kind of like a life jacket on a boat, this necklace in a pool would be a peace of mind that if he was drowning an alarm would go off and he would be saved."

The company says-- they hope to eventually expand to individual sale of the technology -- which can be used in any type of water.