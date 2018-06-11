Celebration commemorating Freedom Day held early in Bowling Green

Over the weekend a celebration took place to commemorate Juneteenth or Freedom Day.

Juneteenth is an annual festival on the 19th of June mostly in southern states, celebrating the emancipation from slavery in Texas in 1865. Here in Bowling Green, the party was held early, and it happened at Roland Bland Park.

There were more events than we can mention. With artist workshops, fitness challenges, cornhole, and a dirt bowl basketball tournament...

The variety of events drew a large crowd even with the heat, and the weekend affair was enjoyed by all who attended.