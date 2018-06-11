Louisville toddler found safe in the woods

Kentucky searchers have found the 2-year-old girl safe, that's after officials looked through fields and wooded areas for a day and a half.

News outlets report, Bullett County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said Charlee Campbell walked up to a home, where the homeowners recognized her and called authorities Friday evening.

The family dog was found around the same time. Police say the child was taken to a Louisville hospital with no apparent serious injuries, but said she appeared dehydrated and had several tick bites.

Search crews worked in heat and humidity Thursday and Friday, going over terrain that was rocky, dangerous and snake-infested.

Tinnell said he was starting to lose hope but he never gave up. He also mentioned that the entire situation was very emotional for him.