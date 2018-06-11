WKU's longest-tenured professor passes away

The Hilltopper family is grieving this morning after one of their very own professors passed away this weekend. According to the WKU Herald, Mary Ellen Miller died on Saturday. Miller was the longest tenured professor at WKU, as her career totaled 54 years. Miller was an English professor at the university. WKU's English department posted a statement on their Facebook page saying "this is an enormous loss for the English department, WKU, our region and the arts community." According to the statement, Miller suffered a fall two weeks ago but seemed to be recovering well from the accident.