Kentucky receives grant to improve road conditions

Officials say the state of Kentucky has been awarded a federal grant for the improvement of road conditions.

The state transportation cabinet said in a statement that the $67.5 million grant will help transform interchanges along the interstates 71 and 75 corridor in northern Kentucky.

U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell helped secure the funding, the project is estimated to cost just over $150 million, and it will receive additional funding from other various state, local and private sources.

The project was one of 26 awarded this grant to help address other needs around the country. Construction is set to begin in 2019 and be completed by the end of 2021.