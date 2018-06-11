Kentucky couple charged with murder of fiancé - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky couple charged with murder of fiancé

Elizabethtown, KY -

According to the Associated Press, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward tells news outlets that deputies and Elizabethtown police acting on a tip Saturday found freshly disturbed dirt behind a home, and digging yielded a man's body. According to an arrest report, 43-year-old Rick Fisher was found "sweating heavily" as he exited the wooded area where the body was found. He and 50-year-old Lisa Harvey were arrested. Harvey's arrest report says she helped fisher murder the man found buried, who was her fiancé. Fisher's arrest report says the couple gave "conflicting stories." Fisher and Harvey are both charged with murder. The victim's name hasn't been released. He will undergo an autopsy today.

