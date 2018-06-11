Child dies after being left in hot vehicle

With the temperatures in the 80'S and 90's, it's even more important to not abandon kids in your car. But unfortunately, we have yet another tragic death of a child being left in a hot car. According to Associated Press, Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 2 year old found inside of a hot car.

The child was found unresponsive on Saturday night in Crittenden, Kentucky, located in the northern region of the state. A coroner pronounced the child dead at a hospital. Neighbor Eric Davis told WLWT- TV that the girl's skin was hot when he found her.

The police statement says an autopsy has been scheduled for further testing and the investigation is still ongoing at this point.