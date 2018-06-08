Bowling Green man indicted on multiple charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Bowling Green man indicted on multiple charges

Warren County, KY -

A Bowling Green man has been indicted on rape, kidnapping and assault charges. 

50-year-old Jerry Allen Reed is accused of raping a woman at his bowling green apartment. The alleged incident occurred on April second. According to his arrest citation, the female victim attempted to leave, but Reed struck her in the face with a cane and then raped her. 

The arrest citation also states that Reed denied the allegations. Police say they did find a wooden cane in Reed's apartment matching the one described by the victim. 

