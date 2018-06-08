KSP Post 3 announces results of Click It or Ticket campaign

Post 3 of the Kentucky State Police, located in Bowling Green, issued 220 seat belt violations during the Click It or Ticket campaign, which occurred during the month of May.



Post three covers Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties. Post 3 troopers also announced today that there will be periodic safety checkpoints throughout the eight counties in the upcoming months.

If you approach one of the checkpoints, be prepared to produce a driver's license, registration and proof of insurance.