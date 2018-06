The man accused of killing his former boss with a hatchet at a Nashville gym has been extradited back to the music city from Bowling Green.

According to Nashville Metro Police, Domenic Micheli returned to Nashville today. Micheli was arrested Tuesday along I-65 in Warren County. He's accused of murdering Joel Paavola last Monday at the gym he used to work at. Police say Micheli used a hatchet and a knife in that killing.

Micheli is being held without bond.