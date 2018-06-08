2018 Hot Rod Power Tour kicks off in Bowling Green this weekend - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

2018 Hot Rod Power Tour kicks off in Bowling Green this weekend

Posted: Updated:

The 2018 Hot Rod Power Tour kicks off on Saturday at Beech Bend Raceway, but many visitors arrived to town early Friday to get a head start on the festivities at the Sloan Convention Center.

The event is a popular moving car show that travels to seven cities around the country in just seven days! The tour actually begins in Bowling Green and brings car lovers from all around the country.

No matter what kind of makes or models you're into, you're sure to see something that grabs your attention. Over 3,500 cars are expected to attend the event.

If you're interested, you can head on out to Beech Bend Raceway on Saturday. It's free to get in. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.