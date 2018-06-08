2018 Hot Rod Power Tour kicks off in Bowling Green this weekend

The 2018 Hot Rod Power Tour kicks off on Saturday at Beech Bend Raceway, but many visitors arrived to town early Friday to get a head start on the festivities at the Sloan Convention Center.

The event is a popular moving car show that travels to seven cities around the country in just seven days! The tour actually begins in Bowling Green and brings car lovers from all around the country.

No matter what kind of makes or models you're into, you're sure to see something that grabs your attention. Over 3,500 cars are expected to attend the event.

If you're interested, you can head on out to Beech Bend Raceway on Saturday. It's free to get in.