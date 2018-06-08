T-shirt printing business brings hope to one neighborhood in Bowling Green

A brand-new business in Bowling Green is trying to empower a neighborhood one t-shirt at a time.

While it may look like a little house from the outside, inside this house at 480 Beauty Court is a small business and a place of hope.

Recently, the Bowling Green Housing Authority and Broadway United Methodist Church came together to try to find a way to help the community.

From there... Prints of Peace began.

“Often we don’t bring opportunity to folks who need it, and frankly who are worthy of it. So what this is about, is bringing the opportunity to folks in this neighborhood, to give them a chance to develop skills, and to build resume, and ultimately use their skills, resume and experience to launch into something bigger and better.” says Jason Brown, of Broadway United Methodist Church.

Prints of Peace is a small shirt printing shop helping empower a neighborhood.

From young teens fresh out of high school, to single moms. It gives many people confidence and opportunities they otherwise wouldn’t have.

“I think it’s going to provide opportunities for folks because of where it’s located that otherwise wouldn’t have these opportunities. We also want to provide low cost printing to individuals who want a small number of shirts or nothing too fancy. You know, I think it’s going to be a win-win all the way around." says Joyce Johnson, of the Bowling Green Housing Authority.

The print shop not only prints shirts, it empowers those who work there.

It’s a hands-on opportunity to learn skills they can use in a career and throughout their lives.

“So for me it’s very much a part of my calling as a minister to love our neighbors and loving your neighbor means taking on their concerns. Whether those concerns are spiritual, emotional or financial. So that’s what we are trying to do.” adds Brown.

Prints of Peace is open for business and is currently taking orders.

***For more information on Prints of Peace***

Address: 480 Beauty Court, Bowling Green

Call: (270) 904-0302

Email: printsofpeacebg@gmail.com

Website: printsofpeacebg.com