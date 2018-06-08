Warren Co. Grand Jury Indictments

A Warren County grand jury indicted the following people on Tuesday:
- Sohn Vontez Burton, 27, 337 Hilton Way, Bowling Green, first-degree bail jumping. Bond is $10,000.
- Dustin Eli Calvert, 29, 361 Maysville Road, Scottsville, theft of identity. Bond was transferred.
- Tiffany Zoe Marie Court, 24, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and rear license plate not illuminated. Bond is $500.
- Matthew Wayne Hicks, 33, 287 N. Campbell Road, #2, Bowling Green, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Millard Jastin Wade Hillard, 20, Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and four counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Bond is $7,500.
- Breanna Lacha Howard, 21, address unknown, first-degree bail jumping. Bond is $5,000.
- Steven Wayne Martin, Jr., 40, Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, second-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000.
- Stephanie Nicole Jones-Fleming, 31, 1078 Old Louisville Road, Lot 51, Bowling Green, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, second-degree fleeing or evading police and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Windle Dow Morton, Jr., 37, Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more and theft of identity. Bond is $10,000.
- Tiffany J. Isabelle, 33, Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $10,000.
- Jerry Allen Reed, 50, 2051 Rock Creek Drive, #7, Bowling Green, kidnapping, first-degree rape, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $50,000.
- Barry Scott Rutherford, 37 or 39, 704 Leayou Road, Bowling Green, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Mahir Sahmovic, 34, 1229 Crewdson Lane, Bowling Green, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000.
- Gregory S. Sullivan, 34, 101 Cherry Way, Franklin, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued under $500, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000.
- Matthew Christopher Thompson, 19, 2215 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant - first offense within ten years, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was transferred.
- Joshua G. West, 29, Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity. Bond is $1,000.
- Kaelin Jamar Yarbrough, 25, 449 Glen Lily Road, Bowling Green, first-degree bail jumping and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000.