Man arrested after two year murder investigation

Hart County deputies arrest a man wanted for a murder out of Lexington.

On Thursday, The Fayette Court District issued a warrant for the arrest of 26-year-old Jarvis Garrett of Georgetown, Kentucky. As a result of a 2 year-long investigation into the shooting death of a female.

Authorities say the victim was found in an overgrown area of wolf run park in Lexington. The warrant for Garrett's arrest is based on witness information and DNA evidence.

Hart County deputies were able to locate and arrest Garrett on Bluegrass Drive in Horse Cave.

He's currently in the Hart County Jail without bond. This mugshot is from a previous trafficking arrest out of Hart County in March.