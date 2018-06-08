3rd Annual STEM Scholar Program comes to WKU this week

On Western Kentucky's campus this week, the center for gifted studies has been hosting the 3rd Annual National STEM Scholar

Program.

The program selects 10 middle school science teachers from a large pool of applicants to visit the University for a variety of activities.

The scholars engage in hands-on, minds-on science activities, as well as connect with speakers and leaders in stem education. Each scholar receives supplies and materials to use in their classrooms, and WKU professor Julia Roberts says the diversity of scholars coming from schools across the country helps expand the ideas they bring back to their own classrooms.