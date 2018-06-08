Bowling Green man admits to sexual activity with teenage girl

A 20-year-old man from Bowling Green has been indicted on a handful of charges following accusations he had sex with a minor.

According to Warren Circuit Court records, on Tuesday, Millard Hillard was indicted on four counts of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activity, plus one count of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and four counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Bowling Green Police say at the time of the arrest in March, Hillard admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

He's being held in the Warren County Regional Jail on a $7,500 bond.

