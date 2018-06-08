Teenager was killed over fight about money and Honey Bun

Two brothers were having a dispute over money and a sweet snack.

It led to one of the brothers being killed. A teenager is dead after he was shot by his half-brother during an argument over a Honey Bun.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department said, "18-year-old Marcus Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday."

At a house on Feathers Chapel drive near Oakland. His half-brother, 34-year-old Jerome Howse, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and illegal gun possession. The Sheriff's office said the two were arguing over "a small sum of money and a honey bun."

Jones' Facebook account indicated he had recently graduated from Fayette Ware High School.