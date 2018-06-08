Justice is served 10 years after toddlers death

Ten years after a baby died from physical abuse, justice has been served and the proper arrests have been made.

In 2009 the toddler died from blunt force trauma at Little People Day Care in Louisville. The death was ruled a homicide but the case was left unsolved. Louisville Metro Police have made two arrests in the death of 17-month old Antoine Dixon Junior. Arrested are the mother's boyfriend, Jamaine Rhodes, and the child's mother Alicia Dailey.

LMPD says it was ruled a cold case but with recent medical advances, they were able to gather enough evidence to charge the mother and boyfriend.

Dailey and Rhodes are both charged with murder, assault, and criminal abuse.