WKU receives grant for mental health research

A Kentucky representative announced big news yesterday, WKU has received a very special benefit.

One that will expand its health care opportunities, and could further the success of the University.

Yesterday afternoon, Congressman Brett Guthrie announced the National Institute of Mental Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding $413,400 for a mental health research grant to WKU.

Guthrie says the grant will allow WKU to research non-suicidal self-injury and suicide in adolescents. Statistics do show suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 15-34 in Kentucky.

The grant will fund important research on a serious public health problem on the rise in Kentucky and nationwide, with the goal being to use research to improve the treatment and prevention of suicide.