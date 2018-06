One man was arrested here in Bowling Green last night, and was brought in on multiple charges.

Logsdon Steven Ray is 39 years old, and was arrested late last night for possession of controlled substance in the first degree, receiving stolen property of ten thousand or more, wanton endangerment in the first degree, as well as fleeing from police in the first degree.

His bond and his court date are not set at this time, he is currently at the Warren County Regional Jail.