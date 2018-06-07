Kentucky judge hears case about state's pension bill

A Kentucky judge is questioning how the state legislature passed a pension overhaul bill that prompted thousands of teachers to protest.

Judge Phillip Shepherd spent most of a court hearing on Thursday asking lawyers for Governor Matt Bevin why the legislature was allowed to pass a bill in just one day. Senate Bill 151 was originally about wastewater treatment. But lawmakers on one of the final days of the legislative session with a bill to change the state pension system.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says that violated the state's constitution. Bevin's Attorney, Steve Pitt, said the legislature has the authority to set its own procedures.

The judge said he hoped to rule on the case soon, but said it likely will ultimately be settled by the state supreme court.