Hart County woman indicted on murder and assault charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Hart County woman indicted on murder and assault charges

Hart County, KY -

A woman accused of killing her own father in Hart County on Easter Morning has been indicted. 

22-year-old, Brina Nie was indicted on murder and first-degree assault charges by a grand jury. Investigators say Nie fatally shot her father, Jeffrey, and shot and injured her mother, Barbara on Easter morning at a home in Munfordville. Nie has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tonight, she remains in the Hart County Jail, being held on a 100 thousand dollar bond. Nie will make her next court appearance on June 19th at 9:00 a.m. in Hart Circuit Court. 

