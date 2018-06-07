Man accused of leading police on chase captured

***Update 06/07/18 9:00pm ***

The Warren County Sheriffs Office has captured and identified the suspect as Steven R. Logsdon of Bowling Green.

Logsdon is lodged in Warren County Regional Jail.

WCSO is charging him with:

Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree(Motor Vehicle); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree(On Foot); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer; Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 Or More; Possession Controlled Substance 1st Deg, 1st Off(Methamphetamine)

----

Deputies say the investigation is on-going and more charges may follow.

Law enforcement officers from two counties and the state of Kentucky are looking for a man suspected of a burglary in Auburn Thursday morning.

At 11:52 a.m. on Barren River Road, Warren County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle believed to have been stolen and related to the burglary in Auburn, WCSO Sgt. Curtis Hargett said as he stood near a hill on Stump Bluff Road.

The man driving the car, led police on a pursuit along Barren River Road to Stump Bluff Road where the man jumped from the vehicle and scaled a fence near a cornfield. At that point, deputies believed he may have jumped into Barren River.

“He knows this area like the back of his hand,” Hargett said of the man.

Kentucky State Police assisted with the search providing a K-9 team. The K-9 handler at one point got stuck near a bluff, Hargett said. Deputies threw a tow strap to the trooper. With deputies on one end and the trooper on another, the trooper was pulled to safety.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife also provided assistance with the search on the water.

Deputies know the identity of the man, Hargett said. His name is being withheld pending criminal charges.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the man had not been found, Hargett said.