Warren County Magistrates moving forward with current proposed budget

Magistrates in Warren County are a step closer to passing next year's budget.

At the fiscal court meeting this morning, the magistrates voted unanimously on the first reading of the 2018-2019 budget, which totals nearly 43 million dollars.

The budget does not include any property tax increase. Some of the highlights in the budget. A 130 thousand dollar increase for the sheriff's office, and 1 million dollars for road paving.

The second and final reading of the budget will take place at the next fiscal court meeting on June 22nd.