Warren County Magistrates moving forward with current proposed budget

Warren County, KY -

Magistrates in Warren County are a step closer to passing next year's budget. 

At the fiscal court meeting this morning, the magistrates voted unanimously on the first reading of the 2018-2019 budget, which totals nearly 43 million dollars.
The budget does not include any property tax increase. Some of the highlights in the budget. A 130 thousand dollar increase for the sheriff's office, and 1 million dollars for road paving. 

The second and final reading of the budget will take place at the next fiscal court meeting on June 22nd. 

