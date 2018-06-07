Anti-poverty group denied access into the Kentucky state capital

An anti-poverty group wants answers, after they were denied access into the Kentucky state capital.

It happened earlier this week. More than 400 members of the Poor People's Campaign, were demonstrating outside, and then tried to get inside to share their message about healthcare inequality.

No one was arrested.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the group did not seek approval to protest inside the building. One protester was Rev. Megan Huston of Bowling Green.

"We were met by many officers at the front who told us members of our group were only allowed to go in two at a time. So two out and two in. So we asked for a copy of that new rule. We asked if it was a law that has been passed since our legislators are not in session. We believe that could not be the case." says Huston.

Group members tell WNKY they just want elected officials to listen to what they have to say. The group says they will have a big announcement on Friday.