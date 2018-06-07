Local elementary school prepares for active shooter situation

It’s something no teacher or parent wants to think about, but one school in Bowling Green is making sure they are prepared for any type of emergency, including an active shooter.

On Thursday, Kentucky State Police and Dishman Mcginnis Elementary School partnered together for an active shooter training. This is the first time this type of training has taken place at the school, but the school’s principal Michael Wix says its always better to be prepared.

“We always want to be prepared for situations like this. I think it’s important that we prepare and that we talk to adults especially about how we would handle situations like that. The most important thing we can do to prevent bad things from happening in our school is to build relationships with kids to make sure everybody is engaged and make sure everyone feels a part of the school community and to make sure kids trust adults and trust each other. We work really hard to do that and try to balance that with being prepared for bad situations as well.” says Michael Wix, the school's principal.

The school conducts lock down drills a few times a year with the students, but decided it would be best to conduct this type of professional training during the summer when the students are out.

Principal Wix wants the school to be a place to learn but also a place to feel safe.

Wix adds, “School is not a place where you want to think about something like that. School is a place to come and learn. We don’t ever try to do anything that would be scary to our kids while we are at school, but at the same time we want to balance that with being prepared.”

Kentucky State Police and school staff went through multiple examples of situations involving an active shooter in the building and how they should handle it.

It was a hands on learning approach for staff to learn about safety precautions to keep themselves and students safe.

“Our staff is very professional. They did a great job. They worked hard and learned a lot from the training today.” says Wix.

Principal Wix tells WNKY the school building itself also has many safety features including automatic locking doors and visitors must be buzzed in to actually get inside the building.